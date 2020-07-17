All apartments in Millbrae
Location

14 Madrid Court, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Madrid court · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher and breakfast nook. Separate dining area lead to spacious enclosed sunroom. 3 good size bedrooms. Master bedroom with walkin closet. Remodeled hall bathroom with shower over tub. Washer & dryer in garage. Centrally located, walk to Greenhills elementary school, Taylor middle school, parks, downtown shopping and restaurants. Private and quiet cul-de-sac street.

Leasing is for upstairs only and no garage parking, you may park on the driveway.

1-year lease.
Tenant pay all utilities
No Smoking.
Sorry No pet.
Reference, credit check, and proof of income needed

Kenneth - Lux Realty Group, Inc - DRE #: 01394400
415.218.9018
ken@luxrg.com
To apply, visit https://lux.appfolio.com/listings
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

