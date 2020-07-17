14 Madrid court

Amenities
Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher and breakfast nook. Separate dining area lead to spacious enclosed sunroom. 3 good size bedrooms. Master bedroom with walkin closet. Remodeled hall bathroom with shower over tub. Washer & dryer in garage. Centrally located, walk to Greenhills elementary school, Taylor middle school, parks, downtown shopping and restaurants. Private and quiet cul-de-sac street.
Leasing is for upstairs only and no garage parking, you may park on the driveway.
1-year lease.
Tenant pay all utilities
No Smoking.
Sorry No pet.
Reference, credit check, and proof of income needed
Kenneth - Lux Realty Group, Inc - DRE #: 01394400
415.218.9018
ken@luxrg.com
To apply, visit https://lux.appfolio.com/listings
All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5880781)