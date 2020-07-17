14 Madrid court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and quiet sought after Millbrae single family home - Beautiful elevated rancher with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood flooring through out the property. Large living room with fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, dishwasher and breakfast nook. Separate dining area lead to spacious enclosed sunroom. 3 good size bedrooms. Master bedroom with walkin closet. Remodeled hall bathroom with shower over tub. Washer & dryer in garage. Centrally located, walk to Greenhills elementary school, Taylor middle school, parks, downtown shopping and restaurants. Private and quiet cul-de-sac street.



Leasing is for upstairs only and no garage parking, you may park on the driveway.



1-year lease.

Tenant pay all utilities

No Smoking.

Sorry No pet.

Reference, credit check, and proof of income needed



Kenneth - Lux Realty Group, Inc - DRE #: 01394400

415.218.9018

ken@luxrg.com

To apply, visit https://lux.appfolio.com/listings

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880781)