Mill Valley, CA
66 Sunnyside Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

66 Sunnyside Ave

66 Sunnyside Avenue · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 66 Sunnyside Ave · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Quaint, gated studio w/large sun deck, in desirable M.V. Location- Walk to downtown! VIDEO- FOUNDATION - - Offering a Half Month Free Rent if lease is signed now through March. Newly renovated, Mill Valley studio apartment with large gated outside deck space. One designated parking space conveniently located in front of the unit. W/D located off the deck.

Excellent M.V. Location! just two blocks from downtown. Minutes to Bungalow 44, the town square, Peet's Coffee and all of Mill Valley's renowned restaurants and shops.

Unit Features:

*Laminate Wood floors
*Open Concept Floorplan
*Updated Kitchen with quartz counter tops, white wood cabinets SS appliances including: 4 burner electric range & refrigerator
*Stylish bathroom w single vanity and stand up shower
*Living room/bedroom area with good sized, auto light closet, gas wall heater
*Large sun deck
*Washer and Dryer in closet off the deck.
*One designated covered parking

PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Admin fee for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet admin is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

If you have any questions about this property, please contact Dee Marotta at 415-686-3410.

In the meantime, here is a video walk through of this awesome property: https://youtu.be/i9M_XnNkojA

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

www.FoundationHomes.com

DRE# 01885922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4110973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

