Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

60 Hazel Ave.

60 Hazel Avenue · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Cascade Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 60 Hazel Ave. · Avail. Jul 5

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley. Though surrounded by majestic redwood trees, the upper level is filled with wonderful light. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the beautiful chef's kitchen w/walk-in pantry. The eat at island w/granite stone counter top has ample storage for your kitchen ware and comes equipped with SS appliances, a 4 gas burner Wolfe cooktop with grill. Double SS Thermador ovens, a Thermador warming oven, dishwasher, microwave, and built in SS refrigerator. Also includes a breakfast nook and small work area w/desk. (This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants. Will be unfurnished upon move in)

Living room boasts cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows, bringing in the natural light and greenery which surround the home. Enjoy relaxing by the the large wood burning brick fireplace on those chilly evenings. There is an additional wood burning fireplace located in the dining room, which offers a cozy dining experience. It is conveniently located between the kitchen and living rooms, making it a fabulous space in which to entertain.

Lower Level: Master bedroom with bath, and two guest bedrooms w/shared bath and laundry room.

Appealing to those who work from home, there is a generous office with cathedral ceilings, which opens to a large lower deck via French doors. The office includes a built-in desk and shelves. This could also be a 4th bedroom, 2 car carport included.

The Dip Sea stairs are just a stones throw away, making it a short jaunt downtown Mill Valley. Minutes to transportation.

Professional photos to come.

PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:
The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer!

(RLNE5840267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Hazel Ave. have any available units?
60 Hazel Ave. has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Hazel Ave. have?
Some of 60 Hazel Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Hazel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Hazel Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Hazel Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 60 Hazel Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Valley.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 60 Hazel Ave. does offer parking.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Hazel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. have a pool?
No, 60 Hazel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 60 Hazel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Hazel Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Hazel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Hazel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
