Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley. Though surrounded by majestic redwood trees, the upper level is filled with wonderful light. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the beautiful chef's kitchen w/walk-in pantry. The eat at island w/granite stone counter top has ample storage for your kitchen ware and comes equipped with SS appliances, a 4 gas burner Wolfe cooktop with grill. Double SS Thermador ovens, a Thermador warming oven, dishwasher, microwave, and built in SS refrigerator. Also includes a breakfast nook and small work area w/desk. (This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the tenants. Will be unfurnished upon move in)



Living room boasts cathedral ceilings and an abundance of windows, bringing in the natural light and greenery which surround the home. Enjoy relaxing by the the large wood burning brick fireplace on those chilly evenings. There is an additional wood burning fireplace located in the dining room, which offers a cozy dining experience. It is conveniently located between the kitchen and living rooms, making it a fabulous space in which to entertain.



Lower Level: Master bedroom with bath, and two guest bedrooms w/shared bath and laundry room.



Appealing to those who work from home, there is a generous office with cathedral ceilings, which opens to a large lower deck via French doors. The office includes a built-in desk and shelves. This could also be a 4th bedroom, 2 car carport included.



The Dip Sea stairs are just a stones throw away, making it a short jaunt downtown Mill Valley. Minutes to transportation.



Professional photos to come.



PET POLICY: May be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Rent for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet rent is $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. (Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Rent applies for Assistive animals.)



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



CURRENT COVID-19 + MARIN SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE:

The agents at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via Facetime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties.



-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon t offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.



Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .



Thanks for being a savvy consumer!



(RLNE5840267)