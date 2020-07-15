Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3060 Ironwood Available 08/24/20 Merced: Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Make this lovely two-story house on a quiet and delightful court in North Merced your new home today! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and terrific, low maintenance flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with fantastic closet space. The master suite has a ceiling fan, double sink vanity and seperately enclosed shower and toilet. The home is conveniently located to all Merced has to offer, including walking distance to grocery stores and great area schools if you prefer to travel on foot.



The low maintenance backyard features irrigated grass. The house has a two car garage and an indoor laundry room, as well as a conveniently located half bath downstairs.



Liability insurance required.



Pets OK! Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal and $30/monthly pet rent per pet required.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



