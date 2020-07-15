All apartments in Merced
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3060 Ironwood

3060 Ironwood Court · (888) 851-6583
Location

3060 Ironwood Court, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3060 Ironwood · Avail. Aug 24

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3060 Ironwood Available 08/24/20 Merced: Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Make this lovely two-story house on a quiet and delightful court in North Merced your new home today! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and terrific, low maintenance flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs with fantastic closet space. The master suite has a ceiling fan, double sink vanity and seperately enclosed shower and toilet. The home is conveniently located to all Merced has to offer, including walking distance to grocery stores and great area schools if you prefer to travel on foot.

The low maintenance backyard features irrigated grass. The house has a two car garage and an indoor laundry room, as well as a conveniently located half bath downstairs.

Liability insurance required.

Pets OK! Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal and $30/monthly pet rent per pet required.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

