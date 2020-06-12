49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merced, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1200 sqft
We are excited to introduce our newest apartment community in the Merced area. Axis at Compass Pointe boasts exceptionally designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, wood flooring, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1356 Carlsbad Dr
1356 Carlsbad Dr, Merced, CA
1356 Carlsbad Dr Available 08/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2370 Explorador Dr
2370 Explorador Drive, Merced, CA
Just In Time For Summer! Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom - Words cant begin to describe the beauty of this home featuring 4 large bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Quality throughout this new build by Lennar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
89 Hartley Court
89 Hartley Ct, Merced, CA
Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
656 Pegasus Dr.
656 Pegasus Dr, Merced, CA
Brand New Beautiful Home With All of the Amenities! - Take a look at this 5 bedroom beauty. Large open living room, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a downstairs bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 San Clemente Ct
135 East San Clemente Court, Merced, CA
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4720 Barclay Way
4720 Barclay Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2174 sqft
For Rent || 4720 Barclay Way Merced - Beautiful two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room and 3-bay garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1869 sqft
North Merced: 3 bedroom 2 Bath home on Large Corner Lot!! - Merced: Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2-story home on shady corner lot. Located close to Rivera Elementary and Middle Schools in the lovely Fahrens Park neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1391 Luke Dr
1391 Luke Drive, Merced, CA
1391 Luke Dr Available 07/15/20 Merced: 4 Bedroom 3 bath home on Corner lot! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Kitchen has great counter bar and pantry.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1187 Mirror Lake Dr
1187 Mirror Lake Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2379 Gabriel Dr
2379 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA
COMING SOON! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - FURNITURE DISPLAYED IN PHOTOS IS NOT INCLUDED. Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home. Close to UC Merced and Lake Yosemite. If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2714 Lexington Ave.
2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2039 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in established neighborhood! - Spacious home in an established neighborhood. Single story home, 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath located off of East 27th. Fireplace, spa tub in master. Tenant is responsible for utilities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2142 Legneds Court
2142 Legends Court, Merced, CA
Gorgeous North Merced Home - Property Id: 277727 Our little secret.....Rest easy in our refined Legends home with 4 beds and 3 baths and a whole bevy of simple elegance.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4694 Tolman Way
4694 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
4694 Tolman Way Available 06/15/20 Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
380 E. Brookdale Dr
380 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
178 Korbel Avenue
178 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
184 Korbel Avenue
184 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
New home available NOW. Don't wait! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open concept living area and 2 car tandem garage. Kitchen has lots of bright white cabinets with granite countertops.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Korbel Avenue
198 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
Coming Soon! Apply Now ! - This distinctive architecturally styled 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is energy efficient. Conveniently located near Mercy Medical Center, Raley's shopping center and several popular restaurants.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
480 East Santa Fe Avenue
480 East Santa Fe Avenue, Merced, CA
Coming Soon! - 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom. Asking Rent: $1,399.00 per month + Security Deposit. $35 Application Fee (non refundable) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5599319)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4027 Toulon Court
4027 Toulon Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2465 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
779 Chandon
779 Chandon Dr, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1549 sqft
779 Chandon Available 06/19/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Download our mobile friendly app! http://app.mercedyosemite.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Sisco De Asis Ct
183 Sisco De Asis Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1313 sqft
Lease Special! $100 off first month - You will love this cozy three bedroom home sitting perfectly on an extra large cul de sac lot just a two minute walk to Farmdale Elementary School. It features brand new plank flooring and carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3331 Nome Way
3331 Nome, Merced, CA
STONEFIELD HOME IN MERCED only 1 year old! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Granite countertops, tile flooring in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. Close to UC Merced and shopping centers.

