3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merced, CA
Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1200 sqft
We are excited to introduce our newest apartment community in the Merced area. Axis at Compass Pointe boasts exceptionally designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, wood flooring, and much more.
1356 Carlsbad Dr
1356 Carlsbad Dr, Merced, CA
1356 Carlsbad Dr Available 08/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.
2370 Explorador Dr
2370 Explorador Drive, Merced, CA
Just In Time For Summer! Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom - Words cant begin to describe the beauty of this home featuring 4 large bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Quality throughout this new build by Lennar.
89 Hartley Court
89 Hartley Ct, Merced, CA
Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.
656 Pegasus Dr.
656 Pegasus Dr, Merced, CA
Brand New Beautiful Home With All of the Amenities! - Take a look at this 5 bedroom beauty. Large open living room, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a downstairs bedroom.
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.
135 San Clemente Ct
135 East San Clemente Court, Merced, CA
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage.
4720 Barclay Way
4720 Barclay Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2174 sqft
For Rent || 4720 Barclay Way Merced - Beautiful two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room and 3-bay garage.
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1869 sqft
North Merced: 3 bedroom 2 Bath home on Large Corner Lot!! - Merced: Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2-story home on shady corner lot. Located close to Rivera Elementary and Middle Schools in the lovely Fahrens Park neighborhood.
1391 Luke Dr
1391 Luke Drive, Merced, CA
1391 Luke Dr Available 07/15/20 Merced: 4 Bedroom 3 bath home on Corner lot! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Kitchen has great counter bar and pantry.
1187 Mirror Lake Dr
1187 Mirror Lake Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.
2379 Gabriel Dr
2379 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA
COMING SOON! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - FURNITURE DISPLAYED IN PHOTOS IS NOT INCLUDED. Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home. Close to UC Merced and Lake Yosemite. If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
2714 Lexington Ave.
2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2039 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in established neighborhood! - Spacious home in an established neighborhood. Single story home, 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath located off of East 27th. Fireplace, spa tub in master. Tenant is responsible for utilities.
2142 Legneds Court
2142 Legends Court, Merced, CA
Gorgeous North Merced Home - Property Id: 277727 Our little secret.....Rest easy in our refined Legends home with 4 beds and 3 baths and a whole bevy of simple elegance.
4694 Tolman Way
4694 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
4694 Tolman Way Available 06/15/20 Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
380 E. Brookdale Dr
380 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood.
178 Korbel Avenue
178 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.
184 Korbel Avenue
184 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
New home available NOW. Don't wait! - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an open concept living area and 2 car tandem garage. Kitchen has lots of bright white cabinets with granite countertops.
198 Korbel Avenue
198 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
Coming Soon! Apply Now ! - This distinctive architecturally styled 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan and is energy efficient. Conveniently located near Mercy Medical Center, Raley's shopping center and several popular restaurants.
480 East Santa Fe Avenue
480 East Santa Fe Avenue, Merced, CA
Coming Soon! - 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom. Asking Rent: $1,399.00 per month + Security Deposit. $35 Application Fee (non refundable) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5599319)
4027 Toulon Court
4027 Toulon Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2465 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.
779 Chandon
779 Chandon Dr, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1549 sqft
779 Chandon Available 06/19/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Download our mobile friendly app! http://app.mercedyosemite.
183 Sisco De Asis Ct
183 Sisco De Asis Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1313 sqft
Lease Special! $100 off first month - You will love this cozy three bedroom home sitting perfectly on an extra large cul de sac lot just a two minute walk to Farmdale Elementary School. It features brand new plank flooring and carpeted bedrooms.
3331 Nome Way
3331 Nome, Merced, CA
STONEFIELD HOME IN MERCED only 1 year old! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Granite countertops, tile flooring in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. Close to UC Merced and shopping centers.