Apartment List
/
CA
/
merced
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Merced, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merced apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2731 Branco Ave.
2731 Branco Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! - You just came across the best place for you & your family to call home! This lovely home features a spacious living room, a kitchen with beautiful cabinets and counter tops, spacious bedrooms, great restroom

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1470 Woodbury Court
1470 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1435 sqft
For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2352 sqft
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4027 Toulon Court
4027 Toulon Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2465 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7
3274 Denver Avenue, Merced, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
739 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment. This is a large two bedroom apartment with lots of natural light, an abundance of closet space, oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space plus area for kitchen table. Corner one story unit.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3882 Tern Ct
3882 Tern Ct, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath House near UC Merced - To apply for this property please click on View Details / Apply Now. Please note that applications will only be processed after your application fee has been received via online, check or money order.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.

1 of 16

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4002 Cinnabar Ave.
4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2409 sqft
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Merced

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2351 Wolf Street
2351 Wolf Street, Merced County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
2351 Wolf Street Available 07/17/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 1 Bath home Close to Freeway Access! - Great updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. New laminate in bedrooms and tile in common areas! New paint through out.
Results within 10 miles of Merced

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
542 E. Clinton
542 East Clinton Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot - Kitchen has electric stove, microwave, brand new dishwasher, and refrigerator (with no warranty), plenty of cabinets with a dining area and ceiling fan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merced, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merced apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno