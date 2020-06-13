Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Merced, CA

Finding an apartment in Merced that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue, Merced, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1200 sqft
We are excited to introduce our newest apartment community in the Merced area. Axis at Compass Pointe boasts exceptionally designed one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, wood flooring, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
380 E. Brookdale Dr
380 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1450 sqft
Modern updates and classic style! - This 3 bedroom / 2 bath is located in an established neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 Breezeway
1304 Breezeway Lane, Merced, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2131 sqft
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located near UC Merced and shopping centers. Apply today! If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3757 Beam Ave
3757 Beam Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1617 sqft
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4321 Mathias Way
4321 Mathias Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1223 sqft
4321 Mathias Way Available 07/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1356 Carlsbad Dr
1356 Carlsbad Dr, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1663 sqft
1356 Carlsbad Dr Available 08/15/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
800 E. 22nd St.
800 East 22nd Street, Merced, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1948 sqft
800 E. 22nd St. Available 07/01/20 Swimming pool! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
656 Pegasus Dr.
656 Pegasus Dr, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,945
2491 sqft
Brand New Beautiful Home With All of the Amenities! - Take a look at this 5 bedroom beauty. Large open living room, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a downstairs bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 San Clemente Ct
135 East San Clemente Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1187 Mirror Lake Dr
1187 Mirror Lake Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3944 Blackberry Ave.
3944 Blackberry Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3096 sqft
Lease SPECIAL! ** Apply now to schedule a viewing. - **Lease special: 24 month lease! First 6 months rent at $1795, then increase to $1995 for the remainder of the term.** Apply today! This home is beautiful.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3055 Nottingham Lane
3055 Nottingham Lane, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3055 Nottingham Lane Available 04/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with varying room sizes and plenty of living space to enjoy around the fireplace.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Merced, CA

Finding an apartment in Merced that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

