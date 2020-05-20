All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 135 San Clemente Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
135 San Clemente Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

135 San Clemente Ct

135 East San Clemente Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 East San Clemente Court, Merced, CA 95341

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage. This home is equipped with dishwasher, fridge and washer/dryer.

Pets ok with additional $200 Pet Deposit/ per pet

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
DRE #01947996
info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE5834405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 San Clemente Ct have any available units?
135 San Clemente Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
What amenities does 135 San Clemente Ct have?
Some of 135 San Clemente Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 San Clemente Ct currently offering any rent specials?
135 San Clemente Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 San Clemente Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 San Clemente Ct is pet friendly.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct offer parking?
Yes, 135 San Clemente Ct does offer parking.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 San Clemente Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct have a pool?
No, 135 San Clemente Ct does not have a pool.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct have accessible units?
No, 135 San Clemente Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 San Clemente Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 San Clemente Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 San Clemente Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno