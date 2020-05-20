Amenities
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage. This home is equipped with dishwasher, fridge and washer/dryer.
Pets ok with additional $200 Pet Deposit/ per pet
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Zebra
DRE #01947996
info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583
(RLNE5834405)