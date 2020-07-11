/
pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Merced, CA
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.
2731 Branco Ave.
2731 Branco Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
980 sqft
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! - You just came across the best place for you & your family to call home! This lovely home features a spacious living room, a kitchen with beautiful cabinets and counter tops, spacious bedrooms, great restroom
1470 Woodbury Court
1470 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1435 sqft
For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced.
1269 Lurs Ct
1269 Lurs Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home Available in North Merced. - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers almost 3,000 square feet of living space.
3274 Denver Ave. - Apt. 7
3274 Denver Avenue, Merced, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
739 sqft
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment. This is a large two bedroom apartment with lots of natural light, an abundance of closet space, oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space plus area for kitchen table. Corner one story unit.
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.
3944 Blackberry Ave.
3944 Blackberry Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3096 sqft
Lease SPECIAL! ** Apply now to schedule a viewing. - **Lease special: 24 month lease! First 6 months rent at $1795, then increase to $1995 for the remainder of the term.** Apply today! This home is beautiful.
3055 Nottingham Lane
3055 Nottingham Lane, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3055 Nottingham Lane Available 04/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with varying room sizes and plenty of living space to enjoy around the fireplace.
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.
4002 Cinnabar Ave.
4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2409 sqft
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage.
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.
2351 Wolf Street
2351 Wolf Street, Merced County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
2351 Wolf Street Available 07/17/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 1 Bath home Close to Freeway Access! - Great updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. New laminate in bedrooms and tile in common areas! New paint through out.