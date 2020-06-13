/
accessible apartments
35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,060
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,875
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Centennial
18 Units Available
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,614
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,933
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Redwood Oaks
1 Unit Available
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
North Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
708 Third Ave
708 3rd Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
1450 sqft
Convenient location ( 5 minutes to Hwy 101 March Road). Centrally located to major cities and tech companies in Peninsula. Single family house 2 levels with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. This beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home is approximately 1450 sq ft.
Results within 10 miles of Menlo Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Ardenwood
13 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sundale
2 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Renaissance
26 Units Available
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,068
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,171
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central-Downtown Fremont
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
11 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,974
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
5 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Parkmont
13 Units Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cabrillo
14 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,065
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
