560 RD N KINGS

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the heart of West Hollywood! This sophisticated unit features a generous open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! Large windows throughout flood living spaces with natural light, complementing the brand new light oak floors. A Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, contemporary cabinetry, as well as marble counter-tops. Spacious master bedroom features walk-in closet with luxurious attached bath. Upgraded and polished finishes throughout complement and enhance this extraordinary unit. Additional features include central AC/heat , in-unit washer/dryer. Located on a quiet tree-lined street in prime West Hollywood, moments from Melrose Place - A world-class destination for restaurants, bars and shopping.