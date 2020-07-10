All apartments in Mendocino County
560 RD N KINGS
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

560 RD N KINGS

560 Road N · (424) 355-5294
Location

560 Road N, Mendocino County, CA 95470

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in the heart of West Hollywood! This sophisticated unit features a generous open floor plan, perfect for entertaining! Large windows throughout flood living spaces with natural light, complementing the brand new light oak floors. A Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, contemporary cabinetry, as well as marble counter-tops. Spacious master bedroom features walk-in closet with luxurious attached bath. Upgraded and polished finishes throughout complement and enhance this extraordinary unit. Additional features include central AC/heat , in-unit washer/dryer. Located on a quiet tree-lined street in prime West Hollywood, moments from Melrose Place - A world-class destination for restaurants, bars and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 RD N KINGS have any available units?
560 RD N KINGS has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 RD N KINGS have?
Some of 560 RD N KINGS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 RD N KINGS currently offering any rent specials?
560 RD N KINGS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 RD N KINGS pet-friendly?
No, 560 RD N KINGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mendocino County.
Does 560 RD N KINGS offer parking?
Yes, 560 RD N KINGS offers parking.
Does 560 RD N KINGS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 560 RD N KINGS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 RD N KINGS have a pool?
No, 560 RD N KINGS does not have a pool.
Does 560 RD N KINGS have accessible units?
No, 560 RD N KINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 560 RD N KINGS have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 RD N KINGS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 RD N KINGS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 RD N KINGS has units with air conditioning.
