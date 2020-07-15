Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry bbq/grill guest parking smoke-free community

Located in beautiful Ukiah, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our sparkling swimming pool to the convenient laundry care centers, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments has everything you expect, plus the special touches that set us apart from the rest. Sierra Sunset Village Apartments is nestled amid the hills and forests of Northern California along the 101 in the small secluded city of Ukiah. Downtown, the historic district is loaded with locally-owned shops and a wide selection of restaurants, from upscale favorites like Patrona Restaurant & Lounge to everyday staples like Schat’s Bakery & Café. With easy access to Highway 101 and the small-town charm, Ukiah boasts nearby attractions like wineries, ranches, and hot springs. The Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, in particular, is one of the region’s most popular venues for large events, from the annual fair to the weekly stock car races at the Ukiah Speedway. Residents of Sierra Sunset Village Apartments can choose from spacious floor plans with abundant storage space and fully equipped kitchens. We are a pet-friendly community where your furry companions will feel right at home. Welcome Home to Sierra Sunset Village Apartments.