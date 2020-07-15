All apartments in Ukiah
515 Capps Lane · (707) 289-7422
Ukiah
Apartments with Balcony
Location

515 Capps Lane, Ukiah, CA 95482

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
smoke-free community
Located in beautiful Ukiah, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our sparkling swimming pool to the convenient laundry care centers, Sierra Sunset Village Apartments has everything you expect, plus the special touches that set us apart from the rest. Sierra Sunset Village Apartments is nestled amid the hills and forests of Northern California along the 101 in the small secluded city of Ukiah. Downtown, the historic district is loaded with locally-owned shops and a wide selection of restaurants, from upscale favorites like Patrona Restaurant & Lounge to everyday staples like Schat’s Bakery & Café. With easy access to Highway 101 and the small-town charm, Ukiah boasts nearby attractions like wineries, ranches, and hot springs. The Redwood Empire Fairgrounds, in particular, is one of the region’s most popular venues for large events, from the annual fair to the weekly stock car races at the Ukiah Speedway. Residents of Sierra Sunset Village Apartments can choose from spacious floor plans with abundant storage space and fully equipped kitchens. We are a pet-friendly community where your furry companions will feel right at home. Welcome Home to Sierra Sunset Village Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $52.46 per applicant + $100 holding deposit
Deposit: $500 depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Maximum weight of 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sierra Sunset Village have any available units?
Sierra Sunset Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ukiah, CA.
What amenities does Sierra Sunset Village have?
Some of Sierra Sunset Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sierra Sunset Village currently offering any rent specials?
Sierra Sunset Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sierra Sunset Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Sierra Sunset Village is pet friendly.
Does Sierra Sunset Village offer parking?
Yes, Sierra Sunset Village offers parking.
Does Sierra Sunset Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sierra Sunset Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sierra Sunset Village have a pool?
Yes, Sierra Sunset Village has a pool.
Does Sierra Sunset Village have accessible units?
No, Sierra Sunset Village does not have accessible units.
Does Sierra Sunset Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sierra Sunset Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Sierra Sunset Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sierra Sunset Village has units with air conditioning.
