Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3364 Nathan Dr
3364 Nathan Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1418 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house in Willow Glenn Estates, Anderson. Gas stove, central heat/air, W/D hookups. Rear yard fenced. 1418 sq.ft. Available beginning of June. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3414 Riverside Dr.
3414 Riverside Drive, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
3414 Riverside Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20859 Long Branch Drive
20859 Long Branch Drive, Cottonwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1232 sqft
20859 Long Branch, Cottonwood. - A fresh home that the owner has put some love into. The flooring is new and beautiful. This home has a green front yard and fenced in backyard that considers dogs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saratoga
1 Unit Available
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
963 West Street unit 2
963 West Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful well maintained unit in 4-plex, gated and locked complex. - Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in tri-plex. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, nice carpet in living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1599 Lavendar Way
1599 Lavender Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1346 sqft
1599 Lavendar Way Available 07/15/20 1599 Lavender Way - Ravenwood Estates - This is a great home close to shopping. This home has a three-car garage and additional RV/boat parking on the side.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Heights
1 Unit Available
4627 Cedars Rd
4627 Cedars Road, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
4627 Cedars - Here is a home of a good size. There is a large fenced backyard. The house is not far from Ace Hardware. The home has hardwood flooring through the house with carpet in the bedroom. There is a single car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
508 Grants Pass
508 Grants Pass, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831346)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1
200 Ridgetop Drive, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1155 sqft
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1 Available 06/28/20 200 Ridgetop Drive #1 - Condo off of Hilltop - This is a fantastic condo-style unit located on Hilltop. This puts you just a few minutes from shopping and services. 6-7 Minutes from BSSM and Simpson.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Redding
1 Unit Available
1020 Gilbert St 2
1020 Gilbert Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury Riverview Furnished 2 BR 1.5 bath 2 story - Property Id: 153499 Newly renovated with all new appliances and furnishings. Ideal for extended out of town work, visiting nurses or students.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19060 Seabreeze Pl.
19060 Seabreeze Place, Lake California, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1838 sqft
19060 Seabreeze Pl. Available 07/10/20 FULLY FURNISHED & ON THE LAKE WITH BOAT DOCK! - Beautiful home on the lake with the best views of the lake and MT. Lassen. This home is located inside the gated community of Lake California.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
1444 Arroyo Manor
1444 Arroyo Manor Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2850 Goodwater Ave.
2850 Goodwater Avenue, Redding, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2262 sqft
2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
21789 Seven Lakes Ln.
21789 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1996 sqft
21789 Seven Lakes Ln. Beautiful property and home on a small private lake. Private & Gated. - This is a fantastic property in the country. So many great features starting with the fact that it is gated and fenced.
