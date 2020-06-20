All apartments in Marina
5007 Telegraph Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

5007 Telegraph Blvd

5007 Telegraph Blvd · (831) 920-0554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA 93933

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen. Located near Highway 1, CSUMB, restaurants, beaches and other great amenities.

Rent $3500
-Security Deposit $3500
-no pets
-no section 8
-no smoking
-Minimum of 1 year lease
-all adults over 18 pay $45.00 application fee.
-Please visit www.rpmtricounties.com to apply
-Viewings by appointment only.

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information on fair housing laws contact Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) at www.dfeh.com.
Real Property Management is an equal opportunity provider of housing. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ancestry/national origin, religion sex, pregnancy, gender identification or expression, mental and/or physical disability, familial or marital status, age, military or veteran status, and genetic information, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have any available units?
5007 Telegraph Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have?
Some of 5007 Telegraph Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Telegraph Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Telegraph Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Telegraph Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 5007 Telegraph Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Telegraph Blvd does offer parking.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Telegraph Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have a pool?
No, 5007 Telegraph Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 5007 Telegraph Blvd has accessible units.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5007 Telegraph Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 Telegraph Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 Telegraph Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
