5007 Telegraph Blvd

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen. Located near Highway 1, CSUMB, restaurants, beaches and other great amenities.



Rent $3500

-Security Deposit $3500

-no pets

-no section 8

-no smoking

-Minimum of 1 year lease

-all adults over 18 pay $45.00 application fee.

-Please visit www.rpmtricounties.com to apply

-Viewings by appointment only.



We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all fair housing laws. For more information on fair housing laws contact Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) at www.dfeh.com.

Real Property Management is an equal opportunity provider of housing. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ancestry/national origin, religion sex, pregnancy, gender identification or expression, mental and/or physical disability, familial or marital status, age, military or veteran status, and genetic information, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws