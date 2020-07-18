1916 Belmont Pl

Amenities

AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Washer & dryer hook ups in laundry room. Gas & Electric hook ups for washer & dryer. Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Full house fan. Alarm system. Large backyard with large covered patio area & retractable awning & storage shed. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY. One year lease. No pets. No smokers. For further information & viewing appointments call Coldwell Banker Valley Central Property Management at 1-800-993-1146 or Judy Fraga 209-993-1146. Please make sure you drive by or Google/Research property before calling to make sure you like the area & the area fits your needs. PLEASE DO NOT BOTHER CURRENT OCCUPANTS! Thank you Jackie Minyard