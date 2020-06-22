1122 Danilo Ct.

Amenities

Manteca FIVE Bedroom Home MOVE IN READY!!! - HBR RENTALS PRESENTS: Our new Manteca CA home is now move in ready.



This spectacular home features over 2600 sqft - with a full bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor.



As you enter your are welcomed into the formal living/dining room which features tile flooring, leading into the family and kitchen area. The kitchen features an island with granite countertops and spacious cabinets. The family room has a wall mount perfect for your flat screen.



The beautifully manicured rear yard is perfect to enjoy your summer evenings outdoors. There are raised garden beds ready for your summer garden.



Four additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor, along with the laundry room and master bedroom suite!



Great location with easy access to shopping, neighborhood parks, nearby schools and minutes away from new indoor waterpark/hotel, opening soon!



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (9am-5pm), please contact Jack Jordan at 925-750-3128- or email miko@hbrrentals.com. After hours, please contact Jack via text at 925-750-3128 or email jjhbrrentals@gmail.com!



All applicants must meet the following criteria:

1. No prior evictions

2. Your income must be 3 times rent or higher (NET)

3. Credit score must be 640 or higher

4. Must be at current job for at least one year.



DRE 01885470



Property Entry Advisory and Declaration



Thank you for inquiring about a vacancy. Due to new California Department of Real Estate restrictions, we encourage all showings to be done virtually, if possible. Many of our vacancy listings have videos where you can get a very realistic "view" of the home. We would also be happy to walk through a home with you and answer any questions via Facetime.



If you do set an appointment for a showing, please keep in mind the following:



Any persons entering a property must agree to:



*Only make an appointment if, to the best of your knowledge: 1) you are not currently sick with, and have not knowingly, within the last 14 days, been in contact with someone afflicted with, COVID-19; and/or 2) you are not experiencing a fever, or signs of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or other COVID-19 symptoms.

*Adhere strictly to the social distancing guidelines at all times by remaining at least six feet apart per the recommendations established by the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

*Wear face coverings, and sanitize their hands prior to entry.

*Refrain from touching any surface during a showing.

*REQUIRED Sign a Property Viewing Advisory and Declaration.

*While we will have sanitizer on hand, make sure to bring your own mask and gloves. If hand sanitizers are unavailable, liquid hand soap for hand washing will be made available.

*No more than two other individuals are to be in a dwelling at the same time during a showing. If other persons are necessary for a showing, they should wait outside or in their vehicles to observe the social distance guidelines. *We discourage anyone who does not need to view the property from attending a showing.

*We are committed to doing our part during the Covid-19 crisis.

We will:



**Perform thorough cleaning and disinfect commonly used surfaces before and after each showing.

Introduce fresh outside air.

**Open all doors and cabinets prior to the showing to limit touching of any surfaces by those viewing the home.

**Also adhere to CDC guidelines, including, but not limited to: wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and washing and/or sanitizing our hands.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



