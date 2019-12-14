All apartments in Lynwood
4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C

4306 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lynwood, CA 90262
Lynwood

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 170632

Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the 2nd floor with 1 assigned carport space.

Tenant pays for gas and power. Landlord pays for water.

Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount

Open house:
Saturday, December 7th 11am-12pm
Monday, December 9th 5pm-6pm

Questions? Call 310-359-3917
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170632
Property Id 170632

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have any available units?
4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynwood, CA.
What amenities does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have?
Some of 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C's amenities include carport, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C pet-friendly?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynwood.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C offer parking?
Yes, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C offers parking.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have a pool?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have accessible units?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C does not have units with air conditioning.

