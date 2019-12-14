4306 Martin Luther King Blvd C

Amenities

carport some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 170632



Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment on the 2nd floor with 1 assigned carport space.



Tenant pays for gas and power. Landlord pays for water.



Qualifications include:

-Minimum FICO score of 650

-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount



Open house:

Saturday, December 7th 11am-12pm

Monday, December 9th 5pm-6pm



Questions? Call 310-359-3917

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170632

Property Id 170632



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5367617)