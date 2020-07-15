43 Studio Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
16 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,581
516 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
8 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 AM
13 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 12:21 AM
41 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,691
375 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
83 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,877
438 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 12:40 AM
16 Units Available
Muir
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
2 Units Available
Central Campbell
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Results within 10 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The James
98 N 1st St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,280
615 sqft
BRAND NEW studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are set in a coveted downtown San Jose location. The James serves as a beacon continually welcoming you home from wherever your day takes you.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,125
520 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,120
560 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Sunol-Midtown
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,140
558 sqft
Brand-new homes with open layouts and custom finishes. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. On-site bike storage. Close to the San Jose Museum of Art and near numerous DASH bus stops.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
93 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,191
416 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 12:29 AM
22 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,944
513 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
52 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,885
504 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
85 Units Available
River Oaks
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,153
532 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,043
620 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
4 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,230
489 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 AM
25 Units Available
The Woods
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,945
486 sqft
The Woods offers you a choice of six villages and a total of 51 luxurious floor plans within a park-like setting of mature trees, formal landscaped gardens, greenbelts and tranquil ponds maintained to award-winning standards.
Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Gatos 3 BedroomsLos Gatos Accessible ApartmentsLos Gatos Apartments under $2,000Los Gatos Apartments with BalconyLos Gatos Apartments with GarageLos Gatos Apartments with GymLos Gatos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Gatos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Gatos Apartments with ParkingLos Gatos Apartments with PoolLos Gatos Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Gatos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Gatos Furnished ApartmentsLos Gatos Pet Friendly PlacesLos Gatos Studio Apartments
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA