furnished apartments
50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Almond Grove
6 Units Available
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Blossom Valley
10 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,303
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,489
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Vallco Park South
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,862
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Central Campbell
6 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,955
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Vallco Park South
10 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
Rancho Rinconada
1 Unit Available
18896 Loree Ave, Cupertino, CA, US, 95014
18896 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1308 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec463350c4b7042814b1971 Fully furnished, Newly renovated 3br/2ba single family, single story house available in a safe residential neighborhood in Cupertino.
Valley View-Reed
1 Unit Available
4089 El Coral Ct #2
4089 El Coral Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Cambrian nearly new in-law unit with private entrance, furnished or unfurnished - Rare opportunity! Cambrian in-law unit in quiet, well maintained neighborhood. One bedroom, one bathroom plus separate living room and kitchen.
Willow Glen
1 Unit Available
1352 Pine Ave
1352 Pine Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
3700 sqft
WILLOW GLEN - 3 bedroom furnished Executive home available now! - Willow Glen Type: Single Family Home.
Anderson West
1 Unit Available
1107 Roewill Drive Unit 7
1107 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
This agreeable 600-square-foot apartment in the peaceful Anderson West neighborhood in San Jose is unfurnished and well-ventilated. One bedroom and 1 bathroom. Nice and cozy interior with carpeted floor, and high vaulted ceilings.
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Parkview
26 Units Available
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1098 sqft
Located in the Downtown San Jose area, this community offers residents three pools, two hot tubs and a modern fitness center. In-unit amenities include full kitchens with updated appliances and private balconies.
28 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,323
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,698
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,051
1126 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Downtown San Jose
25 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Downtown San Jose
34 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,290
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,065
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,479
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,811
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Lakewood
39 Units Available
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1007 sqft
Within walking distance of Tasman Light Rail. Recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, grill area, pool and tennis courts.
Downtown San Jose
15 Units Available
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
35 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
East Murphy
61 Units Available
Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,557
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,357
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
1310 sqft
Just off Highway 101. Recently renovated with fireplaces, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Plenty of on-site amenities including a business center, clubhouse, garage and pool. A media room, gym and sauna are also available.
Garden Alameda
23 Units Available
Avalon Morrison Park
899 Morrison Park Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,739
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1633 sqft
Open concept, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ice maker and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, courtyard, gym, bike storage, BBQ area, fire pit and pool. Pets are welcome.
