3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
189 Smith Ranch Court
189 Smith Ranch Court, Los Gatos, CA
Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833 The covered entry porch welcomes you home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
120 COLLEGE TERRACE #D
120 College Terrace, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1550 sqft
3 bedroom townhome with Los Gatos Schools. - Townhouse Address: 120 College Court, #D, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Location: College Avenue, Main Street, University Ave. Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 stories, 2 car garage with automatic opener Sq.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Pinewood Lane
121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1533 sqft
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
161 Serra Court
161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Noddin
1 Unit Available
5775 Preston Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95124
5775 Preston Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1298 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed43199258803615eee3a9e Completely updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Granite Counters in Kitchen New Laminate Floors Large private yard Attached separate one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lone Hill Highlands
1 Unit Available
1802 Dalton Place
1802 Dalton Place, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2062 sqft
Lone Hill HIghlands Two Story Spacious Townhouse with over 2000 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
De Voss-Leigh
1 Unit Available
1861 Laurinda Drive
1861 Laurinda Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,290
1935 sqft
JUST RENTED/ EPIC REA/AZARI PM-3 Bed/3 Bath/ Single Family Home in San Jose -Cambrian - *** JUST RENTED *** www . epicrea . com * Information / Showings for this property: marketing @ azaripm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Parker
1 Unit Available
4547 Tomrick Ave
4547 Tomrick Avenue, San Jose, CA
This gorgeous home located in desirable Cambrian Park neighborhood offers nearly 1,500 square feet with 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. Offering a spacious layout with separate living and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Blossom Crest
1 Unit Available
5451 Blossom Acres Dr
5451 Blossom Acres Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1672 sqft
A beautiful home bordering Los Gatos in the highly sought after Alta Vista neighborhood with high rated schools. This home is single level with many upgrades and an open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
18510 Beck Ave
18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shannon
1 Unit Available
16619 Marchmont DR
16619 Marchmont Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
A charming single family home located in a tranquil corner of Los Gatos. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,142
1916 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,718
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Blossom Valley
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,529
1289 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,883
1550 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
