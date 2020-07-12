/
north los altos
186 Apartments for rent in North Los Altos, Los Altos, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1070 Mercedes 8
1070 Mercedes Avenue, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1070 Mercedes 8 in Los Altos. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,550
1942 sqft
$5550 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
130 S Avalon Dr
130 South Avalon Drive, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1780 sqft
This Home has it ALL! Expansive living areas with vaulted ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, newer Windows. Located in a GREAT neighborhood with some the best Schools in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 W. Edith Ave. #42
150 West Edith Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1092 sqft
150 W. Edith Ave. #42 Available 07/15/20 Heart of downtown Los Altos, walk to everything, in a quiet top floor location. - Super convenient location, in the heart of downtown.....but out of the business district, so very quiet and peaceful.
Results within 1 mile of North Los Altos
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,289
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
72 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,645
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,940
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,053
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,111
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
51 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,436
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
96 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,086
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,789
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,818
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,640
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
90 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,515
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1043 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
38 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,877
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
10 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,375
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1419 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated July 8 at 02:10pm
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 10:50am
4 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
35 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,524
1702 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
260 N Rengstorff Ave
260 North Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
1700 sqft
Available 08/25/20 Ranch Style 5BD /2BA HOME - Property Id: 317301 Ranch Style 5BD/ 2BAhome in Mountain View!! 1700 SqFt , 5,000 Lot size ! * Separate Family Room *Utility Room *Fire place in the Living Room (Wood Burning) *Dishwasher *Master
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".
