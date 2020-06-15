546 Lassen ST

Amenities

Downtown Los Altos Townhome! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Los Altos. This two-level 1600 sq ft townhome is a short walk from the Los Altos Village on a quiet tree-lined street with a private enclave entrance. Featuring modern upgrades throughout including air-conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, private patio, garage and hardwood floors on the first floor. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with built in organizers. All of this as well as access to top rated Los Altos schools (Covington Elementary, Egan Middle, Los Altos High). Available for rent starting XX. Minimum one year lease. $5800/month.