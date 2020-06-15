All apartments in Los Altos
Find more places like 546 Lassen ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Altos, CA
/
546 Lassen ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

546 Lassen ST

546 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Altos
See all
North Los Altos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

546 Lassen Street, Los Altos, CA 94022
North Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downtown Los Altos Townhome! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the heart of Los Altos. This two-level 1600 sq ft townhome is a short walk from the Los Altos Village on a quiet tree-lined street with a private enclave entrance. Featuring modern upgrades throughout including air-conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, private patio, garage and hardwood floors on the first floor. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with built in organizers. All of this as well as access to top rated Los Altos schools (Covington Elementary, Egan Middle, Los Altos High). Available for rent starting XX. Minimum one year lease. $5800/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Lassen ST have any available units?
546 Lassen ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Altos, CA.
What amenities does 546 Lassen ST have?
Some of 546 Lassen ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Lassen ST currently offering any rent specials?
546 Lassen ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Lassen ST pet-friendly?
No, 546 Lassen ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Altos.
Does 546 Lassen ST offer parking?
Yes, 546 Lassen ST does offer parking.
Does 546 Lassen ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 Lassen ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Lassen ST have a pool?
No, 546 Lassen ST does not have a pool.
Does 546 Lassen ST have accessible units?
No, 546 Lassen ST does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Lassen ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Lassen ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Lassen ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 Lassen ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real
Los Altos, CA 94022
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue
Los Altos, CA 94022

Similar Pages

Los Altos 1 BedroomsLos Altos 2 Bedrooms
Los Altos Apartments with ParkingLos Altos Apartments with Pool
Los Altos Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CACapitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Los Altos

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley