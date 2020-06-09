All apartments in Los Altos
Find more places like 1284 Paula Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Altos, CA
/
1284 Paula Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1284 Paula Court

1284 Paula Court · (408) 720-0920 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Altos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1284 Paula Court, Los Altos, CA 94024
Central Los Altos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1284 Paula Court · Avail. Jul 1

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
1284 Paula Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Los Altos Home on Cul-De-Sac. Great Location and Excellent Schools. - This beautiful Los Altos home features 2,768 square feet of living space situated on a palm tree lined entrance into a cul-de-sac. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 en suite bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, and living room. Long driveway and carport with large front porch. Three fireplaces. Large entry and living room with lots of windows! Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large island in kitchen with corian counter tops. Formal dining room off of the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bath. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Master bedroom has a his & her walk-in closets. Master Bathroom has a Clawfoot soaking tub and separate shower. Large private backyard with patio area and fire pit, great for entertaining. Owner is open to a 6 month or 1 year lease.

This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood, featuring some of the best schools in the area. Close to many high-tech companies including Google and LinkedIn. In close proximity to Heritage, Marymeade and Cuesta park. Quick access to highways 280 and 85. Near Foothill Expressway, Grant Road and El Camino Hospital.

Parking
2 Car Carport
Driveway & Street Parking

Pets
Negotiable

Laundry
W/D Included

HVAC
Wall Heaters
Split AC system upstairs bedrooms only

Utilities
Paid by Tenant

Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Oak Elementary
Georgina P. Blach Junior High
Mountain View High

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE3245158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1284 Paula Court have any available units?
1284 Paula Court has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1284 Paula Court have?
Some of 1284 Paula Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1284 Paula Court currently offering any rent specials?
1284 Paula Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1284 Paula Court pet-friendly?
No, 1284 Paula Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Altos.
Does 1284 Paula Court offer parking?
Yes, 1284 Paula Court does offer parking.
Does 1284 Paula Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1284 Paula Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1284 Paula Court have a pool?
No, 1284 Paula Court does not have a pool.
Does 1284 Paula Court have accessible units?
No, 1284 Paula Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1284 Paula Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1284 Paula Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1284 Paula Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1284 Paula Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1284 Paula Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue
Los Altos, CA 94022
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real
Los Altos, CA 94022

Similar Pages

Los Altos 1 BedroomsLos Altos 2 Bedrooms
Los Altos Apartments with ParkingLos Altos Apartments with Pool
Los Altos Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CACapitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Los Altos

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity