1284 Paula Court Available 07/01/20 Stunning Los Altos Home on Cul-De-Sac. Great Location and Excellent Schools. - This beautiful Los Altos home features 2,768 square feet of living space situated on a palm tree lined entrance into a cul-de-sac. The home features 4 bedrooms and 4 en suite bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, and living room. Long driveway and carport with large front porch. Three fireplaces. Large entry and living room with lots of windows! Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large island in kitchen with corian counter tops. Formal dining room off of the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bath. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Master bedroom has a his & her walk-in closets. Master Bathroom has a Clawfoot soaking tub and separate shower. Large private backyard with patio area and fire pit, great for entertaining. Owner is open to a 6 month or 1 year lease.



This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood, featuring some of the best schools in the area. Close to many high-tech companies including Google and LinkedIn. In close proximity to Heritage, Marymeade and Cuesta park. Quick access to highways 280 and 85. Near Foothill Expressway, Grant Road and El Camino Hospital.



Parking

2 Car Carport

Driveway & Street Parking



Pets

Negotiable



Laundry

W/D Included



HVAC

Wall Heaters

Split AC system upstairs bedrooms only



Utilities

Paid by Tenant



Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)

Oak Elementary

Georgina P. Blach Junior High

Mountain View High



(RLNE3245158)