All apartments in Los Alamitos
Find more places like 10791.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
10791
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:13 PM

10791

10791 Los Alamitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10791 Los Alamitos Boulevard, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Los Alamitos, in one of the best School Districts around! This lovely lower front unit has been freshly painted with newly installed vinyl planks, lots of windows with blinds and very good closet space! Close to the 605 and 405 freeways, and close to shops and eateries, this Los Al unit will not last! Street parking, but there is plenty of it! Please call 562-433-4700 for more information. CaDRE# 01961007

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10791 have any available units?
10791 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
Is 10791 currently offering any rent specials?
10791 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10791 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10791 is pet friendly.
Does 10791 offer parking?
No, 10791 does not offer parking.
Does 10791 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10791 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10791 have a pool?
No, 10791 does not have a pool.
Does 10791 have accessible units?
No, 10791 does not have accessible units.
Does 10791 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10791 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10791 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10791 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CASeal Beach, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CA
Stanton, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CABellflower, CALa Mirada, CASignal Hill, CANorwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAFountain Valley, CAParamount, CADowney, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Touro University WorldwideCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine