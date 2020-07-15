1628 Lexington Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Single-Story Century Meadows Home - 2247 Sq. ft. conveniently located 4 bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms + Office with adjoining bathroom, 3 bathrooms, great room off kitchen with gas fireplace, large formal dining area & eat-in kitchen. Deluxe Master bathroom includes separate closets, two vanities, and soaking tub. Custom backyard patio with low maintenance yard. Laundry room located inside. Good sized garage with plenty of room to fit 2 standard-sized vehicles.



No pets.

No smoking.

6 to 9-month initial lease then month-to-month.

Maximum 2 cars that must fit in the garage.

Rent includes Gardener service



Requirements for rental:

Monthly gross income 2.5x rent ($7,500)

Good credit history. (745+ Credit Score)

Homeownership or 2 years of good previous rental history.

No Criminal Background or Eviction

Additional $75/garage remote deposit required



30.00/applicant processing fee.

Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash



(RLNE5894043)