Lodi, CA
1628 Lexington Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1628 Lexington Drive

1628 Lexington Drive · (209) 476-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lodi
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Location

1628 Lexington Drive, Lodi, CA 95242

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1628 Lexington Drive · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Single-Story Century Meadows Home - 2247 Sq. ft. conveniently located 4 bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms + Office with adjoining bathroom, 3 bathrooms, great room off kitchen with gas fireplace, large formal dining area & eat-in kitchen. Deluxe Master bathroom includes separate closets, two vanities, and soaking tub. Custom backyard patio with low maintenance yard. Laundry room located inside. Good sized garage with plenty of room to fit 2 standard-sized vehicles.

No pets.
No smoking.
6 to 9-month initial lease then month-to-month.
Maximum 2 cars that must fit in the garage.
Rent includes Gardener service

Requirements for rental:
Monthly gross income 2.5x rent ($7,500)
Good credit history. (745+ Credit Score)
Homeownership or 2 years of good previous rental history.
No Criminal Background or Eviction
Additional $75/garage remote deposit required

30.00/applicant processing fee.
Payable by money order/cashier's check or exact cash

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Lexington Drive have any available units?
1628 Lexington Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1628 Lexington Drive have?
Some of 1628 Lexington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lodi.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Lexington Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
