Apartment List
/
CA
/
lincoln
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
35 E Street
35 E Street, Lincoln, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2433 sqft
35 E Street Available 07/13/20 Lincoln Lovely and WOW! - Here it is! This four bedroom, three and a half bath home, built just five years ago, is ready for you. Ideally located within walking distance to Parks, shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
488 Navigator Drive
488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1425 sqft
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
27 E Street
27 E Street, Lincoln, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2433 sqft
This beautiful property features extensive tile/backsplash work, granite, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator, whole-home audio system and much more! The downstairs features a great room, a huge kitchen with dining bar, bedroom
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1265 sqft
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Peony Lane
1509 Peony Lane, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2657 sqft
1509 Peony Lane Available 07/27/20 Brand New Rocklin 4bd/2.5ba Home - Must See! - This Brand New 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Spring Valley Community of Rocklin, a Woodside Homes Community.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Whitney Oaks
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Sunset West
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,308
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge
5902 Springview Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
840 sqft
The Vue at Rocklin Ridge, More than just an apartment... A community! The Vue at Rocklin Ridge apartments you can enjoy the peace of the country with all the pleasures of the city.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
Sunset West
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Sunset Whitney
The Terraces at Stanford Ranch
3339 Marlee Way, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1469 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1469 sqft
Townhome community in a quiet neighborhood near Hwys 65 and 80 and Folsom Lake. Air-conditioned units with garden tubs, hardwood flooring and full kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Harding
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28pm
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Whitney
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1040 sqft
Newly Renovated! Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, The Brighton enjoys a prime location in one of Rocklin's most accessible areas.

Similar Pages

Lincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with BalconyLincoln Apartments with Garage
Lincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lincoln Dog Friendly ApartmentsLincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CA
Davis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAJackson, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALodi, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University