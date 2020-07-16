Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
684 A Street
684 A Street, Lincoln, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
Home in Lincoln on A Street - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with bonus room. Wood floors. new windows. Fenced yard. 1 car garage. Renters insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3189355)
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitney Ranch
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Harding
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
10 Units Available
Harding
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Highland Park
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Industrial Area East
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1168 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with private entrances, high ceilings and full-size washer/dryers. Great location close to major employers and schools. Community has a fitness center, lap pool and park space.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1374 sqft
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
16 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 11 at 01:28 PM
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Harding
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open living space, kitchen and dining area,

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
1106 Dante Circle
1106 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1364 sqft
1106 Dante Circle Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous and Contenporary Town home - This contemporary 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home condo in the desirable Campania community features living area wood flooring, upgraded kitchen, private bathroom for each

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
1115 South Bluff Drive
1115 South Bluff Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1677 sqft
Single story home. 1677 sq ft. 3 bdrm 2 bath. Stainless appliances and Corian counter top in kitchen. Family room has gas fireplace insert. Oak hardwood floor in kitchen/fam rm. Slate tile in hall & entry way. Whole house fan. 3 ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
605 Dante Circle
605 Dante Circle, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
605 Dante Circle Available 05/15/20 Lovely 2 Bed/2.5 Ba Roseville Home- Available 05/15/2020 - Prime location and a great opportunity to rent this beautiful condo in the desirable Campania Village.

1 of 21

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Reserve
20 Cayucos Ct.
20 Cayucos Court, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1546 sqft
20 Cayucos Ct.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Antelope
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,505
1460 sqft
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,612
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,309
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Ranch
Sunrise Lofts
7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
3 Units Available
Foothills Junction
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lincoln, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lincoln renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

