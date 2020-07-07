27 E Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

This beautiful property features extensive tile/backsplash work, granite, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator, whole-home audio system and much more!

The downstairs features a great room, a huge kitchen with dining bar, bedroom with attached bathroom and a powder room.

The upstairs features 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom with two sinks, laundry room with sink and a huge master suite that features a gorgeous shower and two walk-in closets.



This home is solar powered and can help you save money on your PG&E bill! Close to all the shopping and restaurants!



The HOA takes care of the landscaping and the backyard is very low maintenance.



Rent: $2395 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.



Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.

