All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 27 E Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, CA
/
27 E Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:36 PM

27 E Street

27 E Street · (916) 238-1650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27 E Street, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful property features extensive tile/backsplash work, granite, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator, whole-home audio system and much more!
The downstairs features a great room, a huge kitchen with dining bar, bedroom with attached bathroom and a powder room.
The upstairs features 3 large bedrooms, a full bathroom with two sinks, laundry room with sink and a huge master suite that features a gorgeous shower and two walk-in closets.

This home is solar powered and can help you save money on your PG&E bill! Close to all the shopping and restaurants!

The HOA takes care of the landscaping and the backyard is very low maintenance.

Rent: $2395 + $95 toward water, sewer, garbage

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.
 
Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property.  We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.
 
Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Disclosure: A death occurred upon this property within the last 3 years.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 E Street have any available units?
27 E Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 E Street have?
Some of 27 E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 E Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 27 E Street offer parking?
No, 27 E Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 E Street have a pool?
No, 27 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 E Street have accessible units?
No, 27 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 E Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 E Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27 E Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lincoln 3 BedroomsLincoln Apartments with Balconies
Lincoln Apartments with ParkingLincoln Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CA
Rocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
Fair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CANorth Auburn, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity