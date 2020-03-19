Amenities
831 D Street - Lincoln
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
SF: 1,036
Garage: 1 Car Garage
Rent: $1,595
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly
Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit
Landscape Maintenance: Owner provides lawn maintenance services
Security Deposit: $1,595
Available Date: 6/21/2019
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home walking distance to downtown Lincoln located off 7th and D Street.
This house has been recently painted and new carpet installed. Wood pergo flooring in the kitchen and carpet throughout the family room and bedrooms.
The back bedroom/office has a sliding glass door that leads out to the spacious backyardIn the backyard there is a large covered patio
There is a large detached garage in the back of the property that does not come with the property.
Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult
Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
Contact us to schedule a showing