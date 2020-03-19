All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

831 D St

831 D Street · (916) 626-3105
Location

831 D Street, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
831 D Street - Lincoln

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
SF: 1,036
Garage: 1 Car Garage
Rent: $1,595
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly
Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit
Landscape Maintenance: Owner provides lawn maintenance services
Security Deposit: $1,595
Available Date: 6/21/2019

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home walking distance to downtown Lincoln located off 7th and D Street.

This house has been recently painted and new carpet installed. Wood pergo flooring in the kitchen and carpet throughout the family room and bedrooms.

The back bedroom/office has a sliding glass door that leads out to the spacious backyardIn the backyard there is a large covered patio

There is a large detached garage in the back of the property that does not come with the property.

Basic Screening Guidelines:
-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score
-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required
-36 months positive verifiable housing history required
-$45 application fee per adult

Vienna Property Management
ViennaPM.com
BRE #01882979
Contact us to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 D St have any available units?
831 D St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 831 D St currently offering any rent specials?
831 D St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 D St pet-friendly?
No, 831 D St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 831 D St offer parking?
Yes, 831 D St does offer parking.
Does 831 D St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 D St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 D St have a pool?
No, 831 D St does not have a pool.
Does 831 D St have accessible units?
No, 831 D St does not have accessible units.
Does 831 D St have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 D St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 D St have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 D St does not have units with air conditioning.
