Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

831 D Street - Lincoln



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

SF: 1,036

Garage: 1 Car Garage

Rent: $1,595

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for power & gas plus $50 for water monthly

Pets: Small dog negotiable with an extra deposit

Landscape Maintenance: Owner provides lawn maintenance services

Security Deposit: $1,595

Available Date: 6/21/2019



Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home walking distance to downtown Lincoln located off 7th and D Street.



This house has been recently painted and new carpet installed. Wood pergo flooring in the kitchen and carpet throughout the family room and bedrooms.



The back bedroom/office has a sliding glass door that leads out to the spacious backyardIn the backyard there is a large covered patio



There is a large detached garage in the back of the property that does not come with the property.



Basic Screening Guidelines:

-All adults 18 & over must have at least a 640 credit score

-Verifiable income of at least 3 times the rent amount required

-36 months positive verifiable housing history required

-$45 application fee per adult



