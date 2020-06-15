1224 Mariners Drive

Amenities
***WATERFRONT**
Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that. Having a waterfront, boat dock, and still plenty of backyard, you can swim, fish, paddle boat, paddle board, boating... just a few of the activities available at your fingertips. The home itself boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 2568SF including one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Also, several energy efficient features include solar, tank-less water heater, and more... Home is furnished with water toys included.
First and last month's rent is required at move-in.
*$3400/mo furnished or $3300/mo unfurnished*
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1224-mariners-dr-lathrop-ca-95330-usa/276ebb14-7022-458b-9c8f-00e70992a4ae
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5724484)