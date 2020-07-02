Serenity at Larkspur

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit, Open Lot: first come, first serve.