Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse community garden dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub tennis court wine room yoga cats allowed accessible parking carport internet access volleyball court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Experience the lifestyle you deserve for less at Serenity at Larkspur Apartment Homes - a vibrant community in the heart of a coveted neighborhood close to incredible retail, dining, and entertainment options. And if you are not in the mood to step out, our Larkspur apartments have everything you need to enjoy the good life. We are located close to local transit systems: Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART), Marin Transit as well as the local bus system. With services that start in Larkspur and go all the way up to Sonoma County Airport, getting anywhere you want to go is fast and easy! If you want to quickly get in and out of Larkspur or hop across the San Francisco Bay you have easy access to The Golden Gate Ferry Station.



