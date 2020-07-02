All apartments in Larkspur
Find more places like Serenity at Larkspur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larkspur, CA
/
Serenity at Larkspur
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Serenity at Larkspur

700 Lincoln Village Cir · (925) 271-7430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Larkspur
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA 94939
East Larkspur

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 2

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

1x1 - 1

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - 1

$3,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2x2 - 1

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

2x2 TH - 1

$3,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serenity at Larkspur.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
wine room
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
parking
carport
internet access
volleyball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Experience the lifestyle you deserve for less at Serenity at Larkspur Apartment Homes - a vibrant community in the heart of a coveted neighborhood close to incredible retail, dining, and entertainment options. And if you are not in the mood to step out, our Larkspur apartments have everything you need to enjoy the good life. We are located close to local transit systems: Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART), Marin Transit as well as the local bus system. With services that start in Larkspur and go all the way up to Sonoma County Airport, getting anywhere you want to go is fast and easy! If you want to quickly get in and out of Larkspur or hop across the San Francisco Bay you have easy access to The Golden Gate Ferry Station.

Our list of attractive amenities will charm you in no time. Among our favorites, we count the saltwater pool and community garden, y

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Assigned Carport: 1 Per Unit, Open Lot: first come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serenity at Larkspur have any available units?
Serenity at Larkspur offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,900 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,200. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Serenity at Larkspur have?
Some of Serenity at Larkspur's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serenity at Larkspur currently offering any rent specials?
Serenity at Larkspur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serenity at Larkspur pet-friendly?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur is pet friendly.
Does Serenity at Larkspur offer parking?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur offers parking.
Does Serenity at Larkspur have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serenity at Larkspur have a pool?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur has a pool.
Does Serenity at Larkspur have accessible units?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur has accessible units.
Does Serenity at Larkspur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur has units with dishwashers.
Does Serenity at Larkspur have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serenity at Larkspur has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Serenity at Larkspur?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N
Larkspur, CA 94939

Similar Pages

Larkspur 1 BedroomsLarkspur 2 Bedrooms
Larkspur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLarkspur Apartments with Gym
Larkspur Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA
Strawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity