44 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA with hardwood floors
Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?
Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Larkspur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.