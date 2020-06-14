Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

44 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Larkspur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Larkspur
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
131 Kent Ave
131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Larkspur
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
40 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Peacock Gap
1 Unit Available
67 Marin Bay Park Ct
67 Marin Bay Park Court, San Rafael, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3881 sqft
Located in a popular, gated community is this stunning, bright 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home with Bay Views! Inside offers over 3,850 square feet of bright and elegant living space featuring hardwood floors, an open floor plan, large windows to take in

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sleepy Hollow
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Knoll Dr
30 Oak Knoll Drive, Sleepy Hollow, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
3363 sqft
This stunning remodeled 5 bedroom home is located in Sleepy Hollow with lovely natural surroundings. Inside offers lots of natural light, beautiful wood floors throughout and soaring cathedral ceilings in the living room and the private master suite.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
1394 San Anselmo Avenue
1394 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3048 sqft
Spacious and updated home located in the flats of San Anselmo. Conveniently located between downtown San Anselmo and Fairfax. Comfortable floor plan offers abundant space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
710 Hilary Drive
710 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1888 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA in prime Tiburon location. Upgraded kitchen, new paint and carpet. Lovely garden setting and level back yard for barbeques and outdoor living. Wood burning stove and fireplace. Hardwood floors, skylights and wood beam ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
100 Rolling Hills Road
100 Rolling Hills Road, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,700
3537 sqft
One of Tiburon's finest locations, situated on 1+ acres with sweeping views of San Francisco, the bay, Belvedere lagoon and across Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Private single level ranch home with 4 bedrooms, large library and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
66 Sunnyside Ave
66 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
Studio
$2,350
300 sqft
Quaint, gated studio w/large sun deck, in desirable M.V. Location- Walk to downtown! VIDEO- FOUNDATION - - Offering a Half Month Free Rent if lease is signed now through March.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tamalpais Valley
1 Unit Available
735 Bay Rd
735 Bay Road, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
4000 sqft
735 Bay Rd Available 08/01/20 Fabulous M.V. Home. A gardener's delight! Many fruit trees, vegetable beds, & herbs! -FOUNDATION- - A Truly Unique, custom designed Mill Valley home! Bask in the peaceful, Zen like feel of this special 3bd+/3ba estate.
City Guide for Larkspur, CA

Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?

Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Larkspur, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Larkspur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

