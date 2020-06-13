76 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Results within 1 mile of Larkspur
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown San Rafael
14 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,590
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,326
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
15 Mooring Rd
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse- Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gerstle Park
1 Unit Available
9 Bayview Street
9 Bayview Street, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1546 sqft
This traditional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Gerstle Park has two stories and was built in 1995. You can walk to grocery stores, restaurants, transportation, parks, and all the conveniences of town.Attached two car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
131 Kent Ave
131 Kent Avenue, Kentfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Kentfield. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Larkspur
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Smith Ranch
10 Units Available
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
42 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,377
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North San Rafael Commercial Center
18 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
60 Hazel Ave.
60 Hazel Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2381 sqft
60 Hazel Ave. Available 07/05/20 Peaceful, Tranquil, light filled, 3bd/2.5ba home in desirable M.V. - FOUNDATION- - This 3bd/2.5 ba home sits on the hillside of desirable Mill Valley.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
City Guide for Larkspur, CA

Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?

Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Larkspur, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Larkspur renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

