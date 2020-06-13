76 Apartments for rent in Larkspur, CA with balcony
Delphinium californicum, better known as Larkspur, is a California wildflower that is part of the buttercup family producing long stems of tiny flowers (usually blue) in Northern California, which bloom from late spring to late summer. The lovely blooms dot this Northern Bay Area town, swaying in the gentle breeze that blows through the Golden Gate and over the San Francisco Bay. Oh, but don't eat them or you'll die. You didn't see that part coming, did you?
Larkspur, with its nearly 12,000 residents, is a tiny city on its own, but taken together with surrounding communities like Mill Valley, Greenbrae, Sausalito, Corte Madera and Tiburon, it's the heart of the area immediately north of San Francisco, just over the famed Golden Gate Bridge. Many residents work in San Francisco and either commute daily over the historic span, or -- our favorite option -- hop on the Golden Gate Ferry at Larkspur Landing and enjoy a swift, 25-minute boat ride past the bridge and Alcatraz to the Ferry Building in San Francisco. We don't know what your commute is like, but this beats it. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Larkspur renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.