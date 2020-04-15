749 Via Casitas

Amenities

Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and the family room opens to a balcony area providing lots of natural light. The home boasts new carpet and fresh paint throughout, 2 balconies, a walk-in closets, and includes a washer and dryer in the unit. The condo is conveniently located close to shopping, local transportation, outdoor activities, and schools. Water and garbage are included. Spyglass Hill also offers numerous amenities including tennis courts, swimming pool, and hot tub. One parking carport included. No Smoking. No Pets. Renter's Insurance required. If you would like to make an appointment to view this property or have any questions, please contact Kelly at 415-331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!