Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

749 Via Casitas

749 Via Casitas · (415) 455-1372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA 94904
North Larkspur

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and the family room opens to a balcony area providing lots of natural light. The home boasts new carpet and fresh paint throughout, 2 balconies, a walk-in closets, and includes a washer and dryer in the unit. The condo is conveniently located close to shopping, local transportation, outdoor activities, and schools. Water and garbage are included. Spyglass Hill also offers numerous amenities including tennis courts, swimming pool, and hot tub. One parking carport included. No Smoking. No Pets. Renter's Insurance required. If you would like to make an appointment to view this property or have any questions, please contact Kelly at 415-331-9200 or kelly@prandiprop.com. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Via Casitas have any available units?
749 Via Casitas has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 749 Via Casitas have?
Some of 749 Via Casitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Via Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
749 Via Casitas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Via Casitas pet-friendly?
No, 749 Via Casitas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larkspur.
Does 749 Via Casitas offer parking?
Yes, 749 Via Casitas does offer parking.
Does 749 Via Casitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 Via Casitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Via Casitas have a pool?
Yes, 749 Via Casitas has a pool.
Does 749 Via Casitas have accessible units?
No, 749 Via Casitas does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Via Casitas have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Via Casitas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Via Casitas have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Via Casitas does not have units with air conditioning.
