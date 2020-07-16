All apartments in Larkspur
Find more places like 116 Locust Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larkspur, CA
/
116 Locust Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

116 Locust Ave

116 Locust Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Larkspur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

116 Locust Avenue, Larkspur, CA 94939
Southwest Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$4,449

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur

116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese Cuisine, Farm House Local, Donut Alley, Tamalpais Adult School, Restaurant Picco with easy access to 101.

Unit Features:
- 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms multi-family home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Pool
- Deck
- Garage
- On-site laundry facility

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets are allowed
- A flat fee of 150.00 for Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Locust Ave have any available units?
116 Locust Ave has a unit available for $4,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Locust Ave have?
Some of 116 Locust Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Locust Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 Locust Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Locust Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 Locust Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larkspur.
Does 116 Locust Ave offer parking?
Yes, 116 Locust Ave offers parking.
Does 116 Locust Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Locust Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Locust Ave have a pool?
Yes, 116 Locust Ave has a pool.
Does 116 Locust Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 Locust Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Locust Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Locust Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Locust Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Locust Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 Locust Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir
Larkspur, CA 94939
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N
Larkspur, CA 94939

Similar Pages

Larkspur 1 BedroomsLarkspur 2 Bedrooms
Larkspur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLarkspur Apartments with Gyms
Larkspur Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CA
Marin City, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CASausalito, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CAHealdsburg, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CASebastopol, CASt. Helena, CAAlbany, CAWindsor, CAMill Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity