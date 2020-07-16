Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur



116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese Cuisine, Farm House Local, Donut Alley, Tamalpais Adult School, Restaurant Picco with easy access to 101.



Unit Features:

- 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms multi-family home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Fireplace

- Pool

- Deck

- Garage

- On-site laundry facility



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets are allowed

- A flat fee of 150.00 for Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887524)