Amenities
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms is a multi-family home in Larkspur
116 Locust Ave is close to Left Bank Larkspur Brasserie, Tamiscal High School, The Cheese Steak Shop, King of the Roll, Fukusuke Restaurant, Lucky super mart, DJ's Chinese Cuisine, Farm House Local, Donut Alley, Tamalpais Adult School, Restaurant Picco with easy access to 101.
Unit Features:
- 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms multi-family home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Fireplace
- Pool
- Deck
- Garage
- On-site laundry facility
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets are allowed
- A flat fee of 150.00 for Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887524)