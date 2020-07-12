Rent Calculator
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Creekside
5209 Old Redwood Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
5209 Old Redwood Highway, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA 95403
Larkfield-Wikiup
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Creekside have any available units?
Creekside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
.
Is Creekside currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside pet-friendly?
No, Creekside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Larkfield-Wikiup
.
Does Creekside offer parking?
No, Creekside does not offer parking.
Does Creekside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Creekside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside have a pool?
No, Creekside does not have a pool.
Does Creekside have accessible units?
No, Creekside does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside have units with dishwashers?
No, Creekside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside have units with air conditioning?
No, Creekside does not have units with air conditioning.
