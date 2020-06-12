/
2 bedroom apartments
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
5207 Old Redwood Highway
5207 Old Redwood Highway, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5207 Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield-Wikiup. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Larkfield-Wikiup
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Results within 5 miles of Larkfield-Wikiup
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Northwest Santa Rosa
15 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
6 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
946 sqft
901 Russell Avenue # 206 Available 07/01/20 Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
112 Lincoln St
112 Lincoln Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1261 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Charming House in West End - Property Id: 295106 This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath (with a bonus room and mudroom!) has been recently updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1851 Wright Street
1851 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1065 sqft
1851 Wright Street Available 07/15/20 - Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Northeast Santa Rosa in the Junior College area. This rental property was built in 1995, and is located at 1851 Wright St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Manor Association
1 Unit Available
701 Rockwell Place
701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1486 North Street
1486 North Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room and One Car Garage - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage features a bonus room/office, one-car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced yard. Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Westgate Circle
68 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Place
1024 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Place in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Memorial Hospital Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
232 Brookwood Avenue
232 Brookwood Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
9 Cardinal Way
9 Cardinal Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Cardinal Way in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1920 Lazzini Avenue apt D
1920 Lazzini Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 Lazzini Avenue apt D in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1032 Prospect Avenue
1032 Prospect Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1032 Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
