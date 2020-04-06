All apartments in Larkfield-Wikiup
5241 Poe Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA 95403
Larkfield-Wikiup

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5241 Poe Court · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5, new paint through, new flooring (LVT & Carpet), new kitchen
Quartz countertops, new cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave & Gas Stove. Indoor laundry room upstairs (electric hookups). New doors, new windows, new everything! Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, half bath downstairs. Enclosed private backyard. Forced heating and air. One car garage. Month to Month. (MT) Sorry, no pets.

*Refrigerator included but not warranted
**All remodeled items are only 9 months old

(RLNE5507783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Poe Court have any available units?
5241 Poe Court has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5241 Poe Court have?
Some of 5241 Poe Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5241 Poe Court currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Poe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Poe Court pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Poe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larkfield-Wikiup.
Does 5241 Poe Court offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Poe Court does offer parking.
Does 5241 Poe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Poe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Poe Court have a pool?
No, 5241 Poe Court does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Poe Court have accessible units?
No, 5241 Poe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Poe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5241 Poe Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Poe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Poe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
