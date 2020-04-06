5241 Poe Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5, new paint through, new flooring (LVT & Carpet), new kitchen

Quartz countertops, new cabinets, new Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave & Gas Stove. Indoor laundry room upstairs (electric hookups). New doors, new windows, new everything! Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, half bath downstairs. Enclosed private backyard. Forced heating and air. One car garage. Month to Month. (MT) Sorry, no pets.



*Refrigerator included but not warranted

**All remodeled items are only 9 months old



(RLNE5507783)