Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Lakeland Village, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Village
33311 Blackwell Blvd.
33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
783 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Village
19243 Okeechobee Lane
19243 Okeechobee Lane, Lakeland Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1274 sqft
Absolutely stunning, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, Oasis style back yard home available for lease! This home has been very well loved and has had no shortage of upgrades to compliment it charm.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland Village

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
29344 Gateway
29344 Gateway Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1549 sqft
29344 Gateway Available 08/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
29102 Hawthorn
29102 Hawthorn, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
Brand new single-story smart home with attached 3 car garage. Beautiful Vaulted ceilings and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
21 Via Del Renal Court
21 Via Del Renal Court, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3711 sqft
Located in the Watermark at Tuscany Hills. Large master bedroom and 4 additional bedrooms and 5 baths, over 3700 square feet of living space. The back yard is cozy and spacious with view of the lake.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake View District
16527 Badalona Street
16527 Badalona Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Single Story home located in the Viscaya gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with an island in the kitchen that overlooks the living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
29 Bella Donaci
29 Bella Donaci, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2735 sqft
*Available to move-in 8-1-20* Enjoy the SERENE GARDEN in your private backyard with LAKE VIEW in the desirable community of Tuscany Hills! Through the double doors, you are greeted at the entry with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
27328 Mystical Springs Drive
27328 Mystical Springs Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1312 sqft
Recently renovated and move-in ready, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the exclusive Horsethief Canyon neighborhood of Corona. Features an open concept floor plan and a spacious, landscaped backyard with a covered patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,405
2425 sqft
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30306 Early Round
30306 Early Round Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1804 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home located in Canyon Lake!! This home offers; Open floor plan, living room, tiled entry, high ceilings, family room and dining room combo with cozy fireplace.

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24139 Hibiscus Lane
24139 Hibiscus Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Lovely home on a quiet street in the Overlook community of Westridge at Canyon Hills. Downstairs includes Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, backyard access, half bathroom, and 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lakeland Village, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lakeland Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

