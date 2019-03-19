All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

468 Braxfield Court

468 Braxfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

468 Braxfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This rare single story home with a 3-car garage is located in a cul-de-sac in The Meadows at Sherwood gated enclave of 9 homes. Well designed with a bright and open great room featuring vaulted ceilings and open to the kitchen, entry and formal dining and will be the gathering space for every day family time, and both intimate and casual entertaining. Double French doors with transom windows above and high ceilings add volume and space to this room. The kitchen is finished with slab granite, white cabinets with an adjacent White Kitchen and breakfast nook. . The master suite is on one side of the Great Room and includes a large walk-in closet and elegant master bath. Two spacious bedrooms share a large hall bath and there is an additional powder room. The back yard includes low maintenance landscape and a sunshade motorized awning. Enjoy the resort lifestyle with access to Beautiful Lake Sherwood and community docks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Braxfield Court have any available units?
468 Braxfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 468 Braxfield Court have?
Some of 468 Braxfield Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Braxfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
468 Braxfield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Braxfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 468 Braxfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 468 Braxfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 468 Braxfield Court does offer parking.
Does 468 Braxfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Braxfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Braxfield Court have a pool?
No, 468 Braxfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 468 Braxfield Court have accessible units?
No, 468 Braxfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Braxfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Braxfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Braxfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 468 Braxfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
