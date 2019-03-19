468 Braxfield Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets refrigerator

This rare single story home with a 3-car garage is located in a cul-de-sac in The Meadows at Sherwood gated enclave of 9 homes. Well designed with a bright and open great room featuring vaulted ceilings and open to the kitchen, entry and formal dining and will be the gathering space for every day family time, and both intimate and casual entertaining. Double French doors with transom windows above and high ceilings add volume and space to this room. The kitchen is finished with slab granite, white cabinets with an adjacent White Kitchen and breakfast nook. . The master suite is on one side of the Great Room and includes a large walk-in closet and elegant master bath. Two spacious bedrooms share a large hall bath and there is an additional powder room. The back yard includes low maintenance landscape and a sunshade motorized awning. Enjoy the resort lifestyle with access to Beautiful Lake Sherwood and community docks.