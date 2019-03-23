All apartments in Lake Sherwood
224 West Stafford Road.
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

224 West Stafford Road

224 West Stafford Road · No Longer Available
Location

224 West Stafford Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
bocce court
fireplace
bbq/grill
An icon within the prestigious gates of Sherwood Country Club, this masterfully designed Hamptons style estate showcases the finest craftsmanship, trends & taste. Epitome of elite, this residence features walnut floors, marble accents, distinguished wainscoting & onyx fireplaces. The ultimate chefs kitchen includes an expansive center island with a stunning African wood countertop, top-of-the-line appliances & chic dining area accented by a baccarat chandelier. The sprawling grounds feature a guesthouse with an expansive balcony, swimming pool, jacuzzi, built-in barbeque, sport court, herb & vegetable garden, fruit trees & manicured rose bushes. Spectacular views of the famous Jack Nicklaus golf course & shimmering lake evoke a relaxing & charming lifestyle, creating the ultimate oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 224 West Stafford Road have any available units?
224 West Stafford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 224 West Stafford Road have?
Some of 224 West Stafford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 West Stafford Road currently offering any rent specials?
224 West Stafford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West Stafford Road pet-friendly?
No, 224 West Stafford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 224 West Stafford Road offer parking?
Yes, 224 West Stafford Road offers parking.
Does 224 West Stafford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 West Stafford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West Stafford Road have a pool?
Yes, 224 West Stafford Road has a pool.
Does 224 West Stafford Road have accessible units?
No, 224 West Stafford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West Stafford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 West Stafford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 West Stafford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 West Stafford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

