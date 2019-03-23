224 West Stafford Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool bocce court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court parking pool bbq/grill garage

An icon within the prestigious gates of Sherwood Country Club, this masterfully designed Hamptons style estate showcases the finest craftsmanship, trends & taste. Epitome of elite, this residence features walnut floors, marble accents, distinguished wainscoting & onyx fireplaces. The ultimate chefs kitchen includes an expansive center island with a stunning African wood countertop, top-of-the-line appliances & chic dining area accented by a baccarat chandelier. The sprawling grounds feature a guesthouse with an expansive balcony, swimming pool, jacuzzi, built-in barbeque, sport court, herb & vegetable garden, fruit trees & manicured rose bushes. Spectacular views of the famous Jack Nicklaus golf course & shimmering lake evoke a relaxing & charming lifestyle, creating the ultimate oasis.