3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA
Lake San Marcos
1718 Playa Vista
1718 Playa Vista, Lake San Marcos, CA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Home in the Varadero Community - This gorgeous, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated Varadero Community.
Results within 1 mile of Lake San Marcos
La Costa Oaks North
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,909
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
San Elijo Hills
1411 Chert Dr.
1411 Chert Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1459 sqft
1411 Chert Dr. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in gated community - Here is a charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with an attached 2 car garage. Approx. 1500 sq ft. Home is light and bright with a modern touch.
Rancho La Costa
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.
1093 Vega Way
1093 Vega Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,188
2624 sqft
1093 Vega Way Available 07/21/20 1093 Vega Way ~ Beautiful Home in San Elijo Hills w/ a loft! - This is a beautiful two-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom.
Rancho Carillo
3138 Via Simpatia
3138 Via Simpatia, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1110 sqft
Three bedroom, 2 bath townhome with two car attached garage. Great location close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops. Nearby schools include Carrillo Elementary School, Pacific Ridge School and Community Christian School.
Rancho Carillo
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.
University Commons
2486 Antlers Way
2486 Antlers, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
Private end unit located in Magnolia at Old Creek Ranch near San Elijo Hills & La Costa. This popular plan 9 features 3 Bedroom + Study/Office (opt. 4th Bedroom) & 3.
University Commons
2130 Cosmo Way
2130 Cosmo Way, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1201 sqft
Beautifully new upgraded San Marcos condo. Located in the newer community of Solaire. Gorgeous dark wood cabinets and wood floors. State of the art kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. Central air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1256 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,084
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
11 Units Available
Poinsetta
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1371 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
735 Leeward Avenue
735 Leeward Avenue, San Marcos, CA
735 Leeward Avenue Available 07/27/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Rancho La Costa
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.
Village O
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.7-11, Perks coffee, Bellows, Primos Mexican, Indian restaurant just across the home ! 1 min walk.
Ocean Hills
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.
Rancho Carillo
6141 Paseo Granito
6141 Paseo Granito, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,498
1044 sqft
Lovely well-kept condo with brand new carpet ready to move in. There is a pool, spa, and playground in the complex. Landlord will allow pets, no smoking.
