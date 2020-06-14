76 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA

/
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6120 Paseo Valiente
6120 Paseo Valiente, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Casita - Rancho Carrillo - Property Id: 270220 Casita with fully separate entrance in Rancho Carrillo. Sunny and bright, with ample windows to catch cool canyon breezes. 1bed/1bath with full sized kitchen, in unit laundry and attached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3101 Sirena Vista Way
3101 Sirena Vista Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
696 sqft
Gorgeous newly updated 1-bedroom single level home in the beautiful community of La Costa Alta! Fantastic ocean views from this second story home, wonderful sunsets! Granite counter tops and lovely cabinetry in kitchen, gas stove.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Ocean Hills
18 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
663 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
800 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mulberry Drive
400 Mulberry Drive, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 ROOMMATE WANTED - Furnished room for rent - Property Id: 94097 I am looking for a roommate to share my condo. Must be clean, quite and respectful. The room is fully furnished and has its own private bathroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6890 Mimosa Dr 3
6890 Mimosa Drive, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
550 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 1 bedroom unit attached to large resort home in Aviara division of Carlsbad, Ca. A great beach town. Unit has private fenced in yard with built in BBQ.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
7704 Caminito Leon
7704 Caminito Leon, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
773 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the gated community of La Costa Hills! Upstairs single level home. Great location in the complex, end unit. New air conditioning system plus 3 ceiling fans! Cozy living room with corner wood burning fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Rd
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,200
800 sqft
Beautiful furnished property just inside gates of Omni La Costa Resort. Available at 3 night minimum stays, monthly & long term. Live the good life - 800sqft 1 bedroom king bed + bonus office w/ queen pull out + sofa sleeper in living room.
Results within 10 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Central Escondido
20 Units Available
Alcove
650 North Centre City Parkway, Escondido, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
910 sqft
Envision a lush garden of life overgrown with passion and personality. Alcove tells the tale of a community in Escondido destined for the legendary.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
