1508 Circa De Lago - B311

Amenities
Updated 55+ Condo - San Marcos. Many Amenities! No Pets. - This newly updated condo in the Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1030 sf, refrigerator, two balconies, fireplace, covered parking. services and amenities that include:
-1 meal per day in the gourmet dining room
-Bi-Weekly Housekeeping
-Professional Laundering of Linens
-Free scheduled Transportation
-Onsite exercise classes
-Onsite events, classes, lectures & activities
-Fitness Center Equipment, pool/spa, library
-Onsite beauty salon
-Concierge assistance 7 days a week
-Membership in the Lake San Marcos Community Association.
-Daily resident check
-One HD cable box with Spectrum Cable
-Internet and Wi-Fi with Spectrum Cable
-Covered carport
$3695 for one person occupancy. $3995 for two person occupancy
Sorry, No pets.
For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957
Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4987824)