1508 Circa De Lago - B311

Updated 55+ Condo - San Marcos. Many Amenities! No Pets. - This newly updated condo in the Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1030 sf, refrigerator, two balconies, fireplace, covered parking. services and amenities that include:

-1 meal per day in the gourmet dining room

-Bi-Weekly Housekeeping

-Professional Laundering of Linens

-Free scheduled Transportation

-Onsite exercise classes

-Onsite events, classes, lectures & activities

-Fitness Center Equipment, pool/spa, library

-Onsite beauty salon

-Concierge assistance 7 days a week

-Membership in the Lake San Marcos Community Association.

-Daily resident check

-One HD cable box with Spectrum Cable

-Internet and Wi-Fi with Spectrum Cable

-Covered carport

$3695 for one person occupancy. $3995 for two person occupancy

Sorry, No pets.



For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



