All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1508 Circa De Lago - B311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1508 Circa De Lago - B311
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

1508 Circa De Lago - B311

1508 Circa del Lago · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1508 Circa del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Updated 55+ Condo - San Marcos. Many Amenities! No Pets. - This newly updated condo in the Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1030 sf, refrigerator, two balconies, fireplace, covered parking. services and amenities that include:
-1 meal per day in the gourmet dining room
-Bi-Weekly Housekeeping
-Professional Laundering of Linens
-Free scheduled Transportation
-Onsite exercise classes
-Onsite events, classes, lectures & activities
-Fitness Center Equipment, pool/spa, library
-Onsite beauty salon
-Concierge assistance 7 days a week
-Membership in the Lake San Marcos Community Association.
-Daily resident check
-One HD cable box with Spectrum Cable
-Internet and Wi-Fi with Spectrum Cable
-Covered carport
$3695 for one person occupancy. $3995 for two person occupancy
Sorry, No pets.

For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help get you pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have any available units?
1508 Circa De Lago - B311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have?
Some of 1508 Circa De Lago - B311's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Circa De Lago - B311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 offers parking.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 has a pool.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have accessible units?
No, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1508 Circa De Lago - B311 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College