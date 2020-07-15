/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:16 PM
164 Furnished Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
26382 Eva Street
26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
39 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3320 Via Carrizo
3320 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1544 sqft
Welcome to resort living in Laguna Woods.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
852 RONDA MENDOZA
852 Ronda Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. REDONE KITCHEN, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, FULL SIZED STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LOVELY VIEW. ALL THE FEATURES OF THIS AMAZING SENIOR COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24055 Paseo Del Lago
24055 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
You can't beat senior living at this price with all the added amenities. This is a gorgeous model D on the 4th floor with outstanding Eastern views of the sunrise, hills executive golf course and city lights.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3309 Via Carrizo
3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1079 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Vista home. Brand new water proof wood finish luxury vinyl floors all over living area, New designer light gray fresh painted walls and ceiling throughout the house.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Via Castilla
14 Via Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
950 sqft
Single Story Bungalow Fully Furnished- Move Right In and Enjoy the Good Life in Laguna Woods Village. This Granada, will have one bedroom locked and will not be usable.. by tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms has a king size bed in the master bedroom & a queen size bed in the guest bedroom. Easy access to laundry bldg and to parking.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5377 Avenida Sosiega
5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2327 Via Mariposa W
2327 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2066 Via Mariposa E
2066 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
Looking for a vacation spot or retirement rental come and check out Laguna Woods 55+community. This lovely Monterey manor 2 bedroom/1 bath fully furnished with a fully furnished kitchen and a lovely front patio, very quiet area with trees out front.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5489 Paseo Del Lago W
5489 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1218 sqft
FANTASTC LOCATION overlooking the par 3 Golf Course this updated Casa Milano model features 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and freezer unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2324 Via Puerta
2324 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1009 sqft
Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities.
