27 Apartments for rent in Laguna Hills, CA with move-in specials

"Through Laguna Beach, or on the streets of Hollywood, even up in Santa Cruz, they're twisting and they're turning all night long. Every good old boy needs a California Girl, my only type of girl, a California Girl. Every good old boy needs a California Girl." (-Fight Fair, "California Girls")

Above the swirling waves, entitled young folks from reality TV shows, and the busy downtown area of Laguna Beach is Laguna Hills, a somewhat more mature yet just as gorgeous city that offers panoramic views of mountains, canyons, and the sea from its lofty position in South Orange County. Bursting with traditional recreational opportunities, such as movie theaters, fine restaurants, and golf courses, and less common options, such as hiking trails, horseback riding and fossil reefs, Laguna Hills is a pretty idyllic, if expensive, place to live. The near-perfect weather certainly draws people in from all over the nation, but it’s the accessiblefriendly community and wealth of amenities that distinguish it from other cities. See more