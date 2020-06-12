153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA

/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Reliez Valley Area
1482 RELIEZ VALLEY RD
1482 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
3192 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - INCREDIBLE SECLUDED HACIENDA STYLE ESTATE W/ MAGNIFICENT GATED PROPERTY SITUATED ON OVER 2.8 ACRES!!! 3 BEDROOMS & 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Peardale Estates
1024 Hoedel Ct
1024 Hoedel Ct, Lafayette, CA
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Built in 2017 this single level family home boasts 3824 sq. ft. of spectacular open living spaces on a beautifully landscaped .37 acre flat cul de sac lot.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Buena Vista Area
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Rheem Valley Manor
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista Area
961 Sousa Drive
961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Country Club
66 Via Floreado
66 Via Floreado, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Linnette Edwards - Agt: 925-580-8801 - Open & Sunny 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper-level home in one of the best Orinda neighborhoods. Expansive decks with views and easy access thru French doors off of living areas. Kitchen opens to dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,779
1323 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Larkey Park Area
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poets Corner
109 Oakvue Road
109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
*** Open House This Saturday 6/13/20 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM *** Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Oak Springs
36 Oak Road
36 Oak Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2900 sqft
Lock box located on front door of the house. Follow safe social distancing, please stay at least 6 feet away from other people on the premises. If another party is there when you arrive, please wait outside until they leave.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Montclair
7086 Sayre Drive
7086 Sayre Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7086 Sayre Drive in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants Pets
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gregory Gardens
1789 Lucille Lane
1789 Lucille Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1492 sqft
Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
2883 Brian Ranch
2883 Brian Ranch Court, Walnut Creek, CA
Available 07/31/20 Spacious Executive Home for Lease! Work From Home! - Property Id: 293959 Beautiful Walnut Creek Northgate home w/plenty of space to work from home! The home is centrally located, many of the Bay Area's most popular destinations
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
3640 Serrano St
3640 Serrano Street, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1704 sqft
3640 Serrano St Available 06/15/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Martinez Home w/ Large Yard - This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Martinez home is close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
231 Kingston Ct
231 Kingston Court, Martinez, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1450 sqft
Martinez Beauty! Single Story 3/2 & 1,450 SF Quiet Court Location - Loving it in Martinez! Attractive 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,450 sq ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.
