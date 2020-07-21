944 Eastglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated pool home in quiet N La Verne neighborhood. Interior features wood laminate flooring throughout, dual pane windows, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, private master suite w/ walk in tiled shower, and living room gas fireplace. Private rear yard has a covered patio and crossed fenced swimming pool with slide. Nice grassy yard area and colorful landscape. Two car attached garage and long concrete driveway. Shown by appointment only. For more information and appt to view please call/text Adriana @ 626.926.9700 or email: adonofrio@dppre.com.