Home
/
La Verne, CA
/
944 Eastglen Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

944 Eastglen Drive

944 Eastglen Drive · No Longer Available
La Verne
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
Location

944 Eastglen Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
Foxglen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated pool home in quiet N La Verne neighborhood. Interior features wood laminate flooring throughout, dual pane windows, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, private master suite w/ walk in tiled shower, and living room gas fireplace. Private rear yard has a covered patio and crossed fenced swimming pool with slide. Nice grassy yard area and colorful landscape. Two car attached garage and long concrete driveway. Shown by appointment only. For more information and appt to view please call/text Adriana @ 626.926.9700 or email: adonofrio@dppre.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Eastglen Drive have any available units?
944 Eastglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 944 Eastglen Drive have?
Some of 944 Eastglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Eastglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
944 Eastglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Eastglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 944 Eastglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 944 Eastglen Drive offers parking.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Eastglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 944 Eastglen Drive has a pool.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 944 Eastglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 Eastglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Eastglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Eastglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
