Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

7160 Las Brisas

7160 Las Brisas · No Longer Available
Location

7160 Las Brisas, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne Hillside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE FURNISHED*** BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED VIEW HOME | ELEVATED CORNER IN THE RANCHO ESPERANZA GATED ESTATES. Front elevation offers lush landscaping w/mature trees, stamped concrete driveway & walkway w/brick ribbon to the front door. Entry way w/new hardwood floors & high ceiling w/chandelier leading to an open floor plan. Spacious family rm w/wood floors, a wall of windows w/plantations shutters, recessed lighting & a fireplace. Open office w/built-ins & wood floors. Kitchen features classic white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, double oven, 6-burner cooktop on center island, built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry & breakfast nook w/coffered ceiling & desk. Formal dining rm w/chandelier & crown molding. Lower level bdrm w/cathedral ceilings, view & ensuite bath. Upstairs features oversized game room w/trey ceiling, views & double doors. Master bdrm w/double entry doors, shutters, views, a retreat w/two sided fireplace, crown molding & coved ceiling. Master bath w/dual sinks, soaking tub, steam shower w/bluetooth speaker & custom lighting & walk-in closet. Two additional bdrms upstairs w/shutters & recessed lighting, one w/direct access to bath that is also open to the hallway. Laundry rm w/tiled floors, storage & sink. Backyard offers a covered veranda w/recessed lighting, views, large grass yard w/room & plans for a pool on site, side yard & retaining wall w/trees. Finished three car garage w/drywall & epoxy sealed floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Las Brisas have any available units?
7160 Las Brisas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 7160 Las Brisas have?
Some of 7160 Las Brisas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 Las Brisas currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Las Brisas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Las Brisas pet-friendly?
No, 7160 Las Brisas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 7160 Las Brisas offer parking?
Yes, 7160 Las Brisas does offer parking.
Does 7160 Las Brisas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7160 Las Brisas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Las Brisas have a pool?
Yes, 7160 Las Brisas has a pool.
Does 7160 Las Brisas have accessible units?
No, 7160 Las Brisas does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Las Brisas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7160 Las Brisas has units with dishwashers.
Does 7160 Las Brisas have units with air conditioning?
No, 7160 Las Brisas does not have units with air conditioning.
