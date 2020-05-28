7160 Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

***AVAILABLE FURNISHED*** BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED VIEW HOME | ELEVATED CORNER IN THE RANCHO ESPERANZA GATED ESTATES. Front elevation offers lush landscaping w/mature trees, stamped concrete driveway & walkway w/brick ribbon to the front door. Entry way w/new hardwood floors & high ceiling w/chandelier leading to an open floor plan. Spacious family rm w/wood floors, a wall of windows w/plantations shutters, recessed lighting & a fireplace. Open office w/built-ins & wood floors. Kitchen features classic white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, double oven, 6-burner cooktop on center island, built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry & breakfast nook w/coffered ceiling & desk. Formal dining rm w/chandelier & crown molding. Lower level bdrm w/cathedral ceilings, view & ensuite bath. Upstairs features oversized game room w/trey ceiling, views & double doors. Master bdrm w/double entry doors, shutters, views, a retreat w/two sided fireplace, crown molding & coved ceiling. Master bath w/dual sinks, soaking tub, steam shower w/bluetooth speaker & custom lighting & walk-in closet. Two additional bdrms upstairs w/shutters & recessed lighting, one w/direct access to bath that is also open to the hallway. Laundry rm w/tiled floors, storage & sink. Backyard offers a covered veranda w/recessed lighting, views, large grass yard w/room & plans for a pool on site, side yard & retaining wall w/trees. Finished three car garage w/drywall & epoxy sealed floors.