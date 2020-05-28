4917 Eldorado Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Carefully maintained, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Foothills. When entering from the front

door, you will see a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, dining area that continues into the kitchen boasting a

breakfast area and a great view out to the lovely backyard. The kitchen was recently partially updated with newer stainless steel

range hood, cooktop, microwave and oven. Across the formal dining room, there’s a second fireplace in the family room with direct access

to the 3-car garage. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs the master bedroom possess a bathroom with a double sink

vanity, shower/tub and walk-in closet. Additionally, there are 2 bedrooms with a full hallway bath. From downstairs you can access the

beautiful and private backyard. Other features include brand new carpet, central A /C and heating, mirrored closet, laundry area in garage

and lovely floral landscaping in front yard.