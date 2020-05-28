All apartments in La Verne
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4917 Eldorado Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carefully maintained, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Foothills. When entering from the front
door, you will see a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, dining area that continues into the kitchen boasting a
breakfast area and a great view out to the lovely backyard. The kitchen was recently partially updated with newer stainless steel
range hood, cooktop, microwave and oven. Across the formal dining room, there’s a second fireplace in the family room with direct access
to the 3-car garage. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs the master bedroom possess a bathroom with a double sink
vanity, shower/tub and walk-in closet. Additionally, there are 2 bedrooms with a full hallway bath. From downstairs you can access the
beautiful and private backyard. Other features include brand new carpet, central A /C and heating, mirrored closet, laundry area in garage
and lovely floral landscaping in front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have any available units?
4917 Eldorado Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4917 Eldorado Drive have?
Some of 4917 Eldorado Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Eldorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Eldorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Eldorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Eldorado Drive offers parking.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Eldorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Eldorado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
