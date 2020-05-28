4917 Eldorado Drive

Amenities
Carefully maintained, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Foothills. When entering from the front
door, you will see a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, dining area that continues into the kitchen boasting a
breakfast area and a great view out to the lovely backyard. The kitchen was recently partially updated with newer stainless steel
range hood, cooktop, microwave and oven. Across the formal dining room, there’s a second fireplace in the family room with direct access
to the 3-car garage. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs the master bedroom possess a bathroom with a double sink
vanity, shower/tub and walk-in closet. Additionally, there are 2 bedrooms with a full hallway bath. From downstairs you can access the
beautiful and private backyard. Other features include brand new carpet, central A /C and heating, mirrored closet, laundry area in garage
and lovely floral landscaping in front yard.